Epstein victims urge US Congress to release documents

WASHINGTON: Victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday (Sep 3) called on US lawmakers to pass legislation that would force the Trump administration to release all unclassified records related to his long-running criminal case.
At a press conference outside the Capitol, survivors described their experiences and said the proposed “Epstein Files Transparency Bill” would mark a critical step toward accountability. The legislation would mandate disclosure of records held by the FBI and US attorneys’ offices.
CALL TO END SECRECY
“This is about ending secrecy wherever abuse of power takes root,” said Anouska De Georgiou, a former model and actress. Another survivor, Marina Lacerda, said she met Epstein at 14 after being told she could earn money giving massages. “The only reason that I am here is because it feels like the people that matter in this country finally care what we have to say,” she added.
The press conference was organised by Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, who are pushing to force a House vote on the bill. Survivors urged Congress to provide victims with legal aid and protection in addition to releasing records.
TRUMP AND REPUBLICAN LEADERS RESIST
House Republican leaders are attempting to sidestep a direct vote, with House Speaker Mike Johnson instead backing a resolution supporting a committee investigation already underway. Massie criticised that approach as “the oldest trick in the swamp”.
President Donald Trump dismissed the bill’s significance, saying in the Oval Office that “thousands of pages of documents have been given” and labelling the push “a Democrat hoax”.
SURVIVORS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY
Despite Trump’s stance, pressure has mounted after a Republican-led panel released more than 33,000 pages of Epstein files on Tuesday. Survivors said broader disclosure was still necessary.
Massie and Khanna are using a rarely successful tactic called a discharge petition to force a House vote. They would need 218 signatures, meaning at least five Republicans would have to join all Democrats if they backed the bill.
As of Wednesday, Massie had the support of three Republicans: Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The effort could test Johnson’s leadership and Trump’s influence within the deeply divided House.