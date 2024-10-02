Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'

ANKARA: Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (Sep 1) condemned Israel's ground operation in Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organisations to stop Israel without "wasting any more time".

"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.

"All state and international organisations, especially the UN, must stop Israel without wasting any more time," he said.