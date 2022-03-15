Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Erdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Erdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war

Erdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the opening session of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, Turkey, on Mar 11, 2022. (Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

15 Mar 2022 01:30AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (Mar 14) it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons given Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Ankara would decide after seeing what conditions arise.

Speaking in Ankara alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Turkey had provided support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send humanitarian aid to Kyiv, he said.

NATO member Turkey was slapped with US sanctions in December 2020 over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and had been criticised by Western allies over the move. Ankara has said it was forced to opt for the Russian weapons because allies did not provide weapons on satisfactory terms.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us