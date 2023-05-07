Erdogan's opponents prepare to 'protect' ballot boxes

ANKARA: There were 100 of them, all lawyers, determined to make next Sunday's (May 14) Turkish election as transparent as possible.

Filling a lecture hall in Ankara, they were completing vote monitoring courses organised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political rivals.

Many were discussing a claim by Turkey's hawkish interior minister that the West was plotting a "political coup attempt" on election day.

"The fact that the government is so close to losing for the first time makes us fear possible problems," lawyer Ilke Yakupoglu said.

"There is no way to protect our votes other than by looking after the ballot boxes."

Polls show Erdogan running neck-and-neck with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is also threatening to end his Islamic-rooted party's control of parliament.

The arrest last week of 50 lawyers appointed by a pro-Kurdish party to monitor the vote in Turkey's ethnically diverse southeast has only heightened tensions.

They were among more than 100 people rounded up in what the government called an "anti-terror" operation.

"These elections are critical," said Nuray Ozdogan, a member of the pro-Kurdish party who heads the Ankara lawyers' association.

"The government's statements show that they will be neither free nor fair."

ERODED TRUST

Riven by both failed and successful coups, Turkey nonetheless has established a proud tradition of democratic transitions of executive power through the ballot box.

Turkey's election commission has pledged to guarantee a fair result in the nation of 85 million, including in areas of the southeast ravaged by the February earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives.

But Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant who heads a leftist secular party, said he "does not trust" voting officials.

Turkey's democracy was last tested when the commission annulled opposition star Ekrem Imamoglu's defeat of Erdogan's ally in Istanbul's 2019 mayoral election.