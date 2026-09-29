NATO, EU allies rally to Estonia after 'act of sabotage' blamed on Russia

TALLINN: European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders on Tuesday (Sep 29) rallied in support of Estonia and Ukraine after Tallinn accused Russia of "sabotage" in an August arson attack on an Estonian drone manufacturer, a claim the Kremlin immediately rejected.

"Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO allies. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine," NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

He added: "But Russia is failing. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine and it is failing to undermine our unity and support for Ukraine."

Estonia's foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, said an investigation into the Aug 15 arson attack against the defence company Milrem Robotics, which makes ground drones used in Ukraine, determined that Moscow was responsible.

"We can conclude with certainty that the arson attack ... was an act of sabotage ordered by the special services of the Russian Federation," he said on X.

He said the perpetrators had been arrested, and Russia's ambassador had been summoned.

Tsahkna said that "this act of sabotage is part of Russia's broader campaign across Europe, aimed at intimidating us and weakening our support for Ukraine".

KREMLIN DENIAL

The Kremlin swiftly dismissed Estonia's accusation as "baseless" and with "absolutely no relation to reality".

"We cannot and will not take such statements seriously," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow in response to an AFP question.

Estonia has repeatedly accused Russia of hybrid provocations since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Along with its neighbours, Latvia and Lithuania, the country has ramped up defence investment and remains a staunch ally of Kyiv.