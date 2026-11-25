SAATSE, Estonia: In a remote corner of southeastern Estonia, a narrow stretch of road offers a stark reminder of the Baltic nation's complicated relationship with its much larger neighbour, Russia.

The road passes through the Saatse Boot, a roughly 115ha slice of Russian territory that protrudes into Estonia.

Named for its distinctive boot-like shape, the section cuts across about 1km of the Varska-Ulitina road, which connects several Estonian villages near the border.

This left motorists with an unusual choice: take a detour of nearly 20km, or pass briefly through Russian territory without a visa or border checks, provided they did not stop.