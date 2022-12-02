Estonia works on boosting natural gas capacity amid unreliable Russian supply

Shipping natural gas in this manner has become Europe’s solution to boosting its energy security, amid unreliable natural gas supply from Russia and impending sanctions against the import of oil from Russia.

BUILDING THE LNG TERMINAL

However, putting the offshore terminal to use has not been straightforward due to the challenging conditions.

“If the sea is too rough, we simply can’t execute from a safety point of view," said Mr Mindaugas Zakaras, who is in charge of the building of key infrastructure like the electric cable.

Mr Zakaras, from engineering firm MT Group, noted that the ongoing works are in the open Baltic Sea, where the weather conditions at this time of the year are mostly bad.

"We are, most of the time, preparing when the bad weather is there, and when we have a timeframe of good weather, we basically execute the works from the good weather window to the next good weather window," he said.

The project is part of Europe’s strategy to quickly wean itself off natural gas from Russia, typically relied upon to heat homes and power factories.

RUSSIAN OIL PRICE CAP

This comes amid impending European Union's sanctions against Russian oil imports.

A sanctions package adopted in June prohibits the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the European Union (EU). The restrictions were expected to begin from Dec 5 for crude oil, but may instead be replaced by a price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil.