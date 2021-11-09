Logo
EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in 'shortest possible' time
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

09 Nov 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 02:49AM)
The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the "shortest possible" time-frame.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states before possible approval.

Source: Reuters

