EU agrees sanctions 'to hurt Russia' over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS: The European Union agreed new sanctions on Russia that will blacklist more politicians, lawmakers and officials, ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities.

However, EU foreign ministers chose not to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

Russia's formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was an unacceptable breach of Ukraine's sovereignty, Borrell said.

"This package of sanctions that has been approved by unanimity by the member states will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot," Borrell told a news conference alongside France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at a meeting in Paris.

Separately, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters that further Russian aggression in Ukraine would result in more sanctions, in coordination with the United States.

The package of sanctions includes all members of the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of the recognition of the breakaway regions, freezing any assets they have in the EU and banning them from travelling to the bloc.

It was not immediately clear when the sanctions would take effect, but diplomats expect them in the coming hours or days, when names and details will be made public.