'No country can face this alone': EU and ASEAN join hands to combat threat of climate-related disasters

No individual nation can face the threat of extreme weather alone, said European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

Even countries that have a lot of response capacity find themselves increasingly in need of assistance from others, he told CNA’s Asia Now on Thursday (Oct 17).

This comes as the EU is teaming up with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to combat the rising threat of climate-related disasters.

On Thursday, the EU's Department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations and ASEAN’s Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management signed an agreement on disaster management.

“We see the answer to this new environment, to the new reality in strengthened corporations, strengthened mutual solidarity among EU member states, but also with other regions like Southeast Asia,” said Lenarcic, who was at the signing in Indonesia's Jakarta.

“We need to strengthen cooperation at the regional level as well as between the regions, because let's face it, no one, no country alone can face this new reality on its own.”