Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU backs move to give Ukraine refugees temporary residency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU backs move to give Ukraine refugees temporary residency

EU backs move to give Ukraine refugees temporary residency

Ukrainian family members hug each other, after fleeing the Russian invasion of the country, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, on Mar 2, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

04 Mar 2022 08:14AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 08:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST: European Union interior ministers gave unanimous backing on Thursday (Mar 3) to a plan to grant temporary residency to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, which should come into force within days.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described as "important and historic" the backing for a package that would offer Ukrainians rights similar to those of formal refugees for a year, and subject to possible renewal.

The protective measures will apply to Ukrainians and those who had long-term residency or refugee status in Ukraine, sparing them from going through lengthy asylum procedures.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said almost 1 million people had already fled Ukraine, entering EU territory via Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, but the EU had shown unprecedented unity and ability to act in the past few days.

"Today also, the ministers showed that on a topic that is very usually seen as being toxic or difficult, the migration issue," she told a news conference.

The EU temporary protection mechanism was set up in the 1990s during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia to deal with mass influxes of displaced people. However, it has never so far been triggered.

The scheme proposed by the Commission will automatically grant those fleeing Ukraine a residence permit and access to employment, social welfare and housing for up to three years.

Those on short-term stays in Ukraine would be allowed into EU territory and would get help to make their way home.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff had sown doubt by saying Hungary and its eastern European neighbours did not support the EU plan but favoured instead the existing EU asylum rules.

Darmanin said the Hungarian minister at the meeting had denied this was the case. A Hungarian government spokesperson said a solution was presented in the afternoon that was acceptable for everyone.

An EU diplomat said there appeared to have been a misunderstanding over the matter in Budapest, but there was unanimity at the ministers' meeting and the proposal was supported.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us