EU to ban social media for under 13s, curb access until 15

STRASBOURG: The European Union will ban social media for children under 13 and allow only limited, supervised access until the age of 15 under plans unveiled on Wednesday (Sep 16) by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

A global backlash against social media has piled pressure on policymakers, with a rising body of evidence showing negative impacts on children's physical and mental health.

Australia last year became the first country to ban social media for under-16s, triggering a wave of similar moves elsewhere.

The 27-country bloc would take a "gradual" approach, von der Leyen confirmed during her annual keynote address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"Each age has its own sensitivities. And therefore, each will have its own tailored protection level," she said.

"No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15," she said. "That means from 13 to under 15, only mini accounts, set up and supervised by parents or guardians, with limited features and time restriction to one hour a day."

"And between 15 and 18, safe design will be an obligation for the platforms."

Before she outlined the EU's approach, von der Leyen paid tribute to a 14-year-old girl in Belgium, named Olea, who killed herself one month ago after being bullied, and whose mother she quoted as saying: "I am convinced that without these omnipresent networks, my daughter would still be here."

Von der Leyen made no reference to online games or AI chatbots, which according to draft legislation seen by AFP would also be hit by the restrictions.