EU, Canada and Mexico condemn Trump move to hike steel and aluminium tariffs

Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday (Feb 11) condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports next month, a move that has fanned fears of a trade war.



Trump signed proclamations late on Monday raising the US tariff rate on aluminium to 25 per cent from his previous 10 per cent rate and eliminating country exceptions and quota deals as well as hundreds of thousands of product-specific tariff exclusions for both metals.



The measures, due to take effect on Mar 12, will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the US duty-free under the carve-outs.



Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard called the tariff decision "not justified" and "unfair." He did not say if Mexico planned reciprocal tariffs on steel or aluminium it imports from the United States.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tariffs were "unacceptable". Canada's response, if needed, would be firm and clear, he said at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris.