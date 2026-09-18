What would EU ‘associate’ status mean for Canada?

To soften the blow from its trade standoff with the US, Canada needs to boost economic ties with other parts of the world.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has made it clear he wants a closer relationship with the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s offer to make Canada an “associate member” of the world’s most powerful trading bloc during her annual speech to the European Parliament on Sep 16 went further than many had expected.

Such a status could draw Canada deeper into Europe’s markets and strategic industries. But the relationship would be a new one, created bespoke to meet a unique moment, and the EU has yet to define what it means.

What would being an associate EU member look like?

The idea is a partnership that falls short of full membership while still offering some of its benefits. Canada’s location makes it legally impossible to aim for full membership, which requires countries to belong to the European continent. Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein offer one possible model. As members of the European Economic Area (EEA), those countries need to follow the rules of the EU single market to trade with the bloc yet have no role in running its institutions or voice in making its laws.

What they do get is the ability to sell goods and services and move capital into the EU without encountering many tariffs or other trade barriers.

The chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, said an extended relationship with Canada could be similar to the EU-Swiss model, only with greater political engagement.

“With Switzerland we have around 100 different agreements, quite close, but the Swiss are not integrated into the political decision-making process,” Lange said. He suggested that Canada could be given some say in EU decision-making, without having full voting rights.

What difference would it make for Canada?

Both von der Leyen and Carney have identified manufacturing, technology, defence, energy and the Arctic as areas for deeper cooperation. Carney told Bloomberg in an interview that he hopes for movement in the areas of travel rights and education.

Canada has already become the only non-EU country to participate in SAFE, the bloc’s €150 billion (US$173 billion) defence-procurement loan program.