EU changes tack from using frozen Russian assets to joint borrowing for Ukraine

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders decided on Friday (Dec 19) to borrow cash to fund Ukraine's defence against Russia rather than use ⁠frozen Russian assets, diplomats said.

"We have a deal. Decision to provide €90 billion of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved," EU summit chairman Antonio Costa posted on social media in the early hours of Friday morning after hours of talks.

Costa did not specify the source of the funding but a draft text of the summit's conclusions, seen by Reuters, said it would come from borrowing on capital markets, secured against the EU budget.

The deal will not affect the financial obligations of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which did not want to contribute to the financing of Ukraine, the text said.

At the same time, EU governments and the European Parliament would continue working on setting up a ‍loan for Ukraine that would be based on the frozen ⁠Russian ‍central bank assets, it said.

The loan to Ukraine based on the joint borrowing would only be repaid by Ukraine once it receives war reparations from Moscow. Until then, the Russian assets would remain immobilised and the EU reserved the right to use them to repay the loan, according to the text.

"It’s good in the sense that ⁠Ukraine will secure funding for 2 years," one EU diplomat said.

The move follows hours of discussions among leaders on the technical details of a loan based on the frozen Russian assets, which turned out to be ‍too complex or politically demanding to sort out at this stage, diplomats said.

"We have gone from saving Ukraine, to saving face, at least that of those who have been pushing for the use of the frozen assets," a second EU diplomat said.

The main difficulty in the use of the Russian money was providing Belgium, where €185 billion of the total €210 billion of Russian assets in Europe are held, with sufficient guarantees against financial and legal risks from potential Russian retaliation for the release of the money to Ukraine.

HUNGARY SCORES A WIN

The EU sees Russia's war as a threat to its own security and wants to keep Ukraine financed and fighting.

With public finances across the EU already strained by high debt levels, the European Commission had proposed using frozen Russian central bank assets to secure a huge loan of €90 billion to ‌Kyiv, with joint borrowing against the EU budget as a second option.

The joint borrowing was difficult because it requires unanimity. Moscow-friendly Hungary had said it would oppose it, just as it opposed the use of Russian assets.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appeared to have agreed not to block the ‍borrowing as ‌long as his country, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were excluded from the guarantees for the debt.

"Orban got what he wanted: no reparation loan. And EU action without participation of Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia," a third EU diplomat said.