EU chief hails 'pragmatic spirit' of UK talks on post-Brexit issues

DUBLIN: Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday (Dec 1) hailed a "more pragmatic spirit" in talks between the UK and the European Union aimed at resolving post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland.

The EU chief told Irish lawmakers in Dublin that the EU was "listening closely" to all voices in British-run Northern Ireland amid the ongoing frictions over the UK's departure from the bloc.

London and Brussels have been negotiating through this year as they try to ease the tensions over new Northern Irish trade arrangements, which treat the province differently from the rest of the UK.

EU-UK relations were strained during former British prime minister Boris Johnson's tenure, after he introduced legislation to unilaterally overhaul the so-called Northern Ireland protocol he had agreed with the bloc in January 2020.

Although that draft law is progressing through parliament, the tone of ongoing diplomacy appears to have improved since Rishi Sunak became prime minister on Oct 25.

"I'm glad that today our talks with London are marked by a new, more pragmatic spirit," von der Leyen said during a wide-ranging 25-minute speech that lauded Ireland's place "at the heart of Europe".

"By applying common sense and focusing on the issues that really matter in Northern Ireland, I believe we can make progress in resolving the practical issues surrounding the protocol."

But she warned the consequences of "the kind of Brexit chosen by the UK cannot be removed entirely", and that the bloc's single market must continue to function in Ireland.

"If both sides are sensitive to this careful balance, a workable solution is within reach," she added, noting her contacts with Sunak had been "encouraging".