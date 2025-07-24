EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

BEIJING: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Thursday (Jul 24) that China's ties with Russia were now the "determining" factor in its relations with the European Union, as she wrapped up a tense summit in Beijing that also saw China agree to speed up exports of rare earth minerals to the bloc.

China's leadership has sought to draw the European Union closer as it positions itself as a more reliable partner than the United States and a bedrock of stability in a troubled world.

But while nominally intended to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties, the EU has made clear there are deep divisions over trade, fears that cheap, subsidised Chinese goods could overwhelm European markets and Beijing's tacit support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Brussels says China's deepening political and economic relations with Moscow since the 2022 invasion have helped Russia's economy weather sweeping Western sanctions. Beijing denies that claim.

Wrapping up that summit, von der Leyen told a news conference in Beijing that the bloc had made clear that the issue was now the "determining" factor in its relations with China.

She and European Council President Antonio Costa expressed "our expectations that China would follow up on our concerns and the expectation that it would use its influence to bring Russia to accept a ceasefire, to come to the negotiation table, enter peace talks and put an end to the bloodshed", von der Leyen said.

She also said the bloc agreed with Beijing to an "upgraded" mechanism for Chinese exports of rare earth minerals - another key sticking point in ties.

China dominates the global industry for extracting and refining rare earths.

Since April, it has required licences to export some of the strategic materials, triggering anxiety among businesses worldwide.

"If there is a delay ... we have now established a mechanism where the companies can immediately ask us to mediate and to find out why there's a delay on the delivery of the critical raw materials," von der Leyen said.

And Costa said the officials had raised human rights concerns with Chinese counterparts.