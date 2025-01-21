EU, China warn against trade friction at Davos after Trump return

DAVOS, Switzerland: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen declared on Tuesday (Jan 21) that Europe was ready to negotiate with the United States and seek to improve ties with China as Beijing warned against damaging trade wars in the face of Donald Trump's protectionism.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday, and while he may not be physically present in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, he is the elephant in the room for the executives and leaders hobnobbing at the annual World Economic Forum.

With Beijing and Brussels facing some of the biggest risks from the return of self-professed tariff-loving Trump, China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to the stage first at the forum.

"Protectionism leads nowhere and there are no winners in a trade war," Ding said, without mentioning Trump directly.

Trump threatened on Monday to impose tariffs if Beijing rejects his proposal to keep Chinese-owned app TikTok online on condition that half of it is sold off.

China is taking a cautious approach to Trump and after the TikTok threat, Beijing said it hoped the United States would provide a fair business environment for Chinese firms.

After Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Trump by phone on Friday, he said he hoped for a "good start" to relations with the new US administration.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen took a conciliatory tone. She said the EU's "first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests and be ready to negotiate" with Trump.

"We will be pragmatic but we will always stand by our principles, to protect our interests and uphold our values," she said.