EU countries look to share effort of hosting Ukrainian refugees

BRUSSELS: Germany called on Monday (Mar 28) for a more even distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the European Union, after some 3.8 million people fled Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on their country and crossed into the 27-nation bloc.

Since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb 24 the fighting has displaced more than 10 million people and forced nearly 4 million to flee Ukraine in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, according to the UN refugee agency.

Most have arrived in Poland, which says it has welcomed 2.3 million people so far. Ukraine's other EU neighbours Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have also seen high arrivals of Ukrainian refugees, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

"We need to more actively distribute refugees within the EU and show solidarity by taking in refugees," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters in Brussels, where interior ministers of all EU countries met to discuss the situation.

Poland, with population of 38 million people, Austria and the Czech Republic are under the biggest pressure, according to an index prepared by the EU's executive based on the number of refugees as well as the size of population.

Germany - with more than 80 million people, the biggest EU country - says it has registered more than 270,000 Ukrainian refugees, compared with some 30,000 who have entered France, the bloc's second-biggest member.

Spain has taken about 25,000 people, while the much smaller Austria and Lithuania have received 35,000 each. About 13,500 have filed documents in Ireland. The Czech Republic has received some 300,000 Ukrainians, almost 3 per cent of its population.

"The wave is huge, and we have to anticipate that it's not over yet. Now we are counting on the solidarity of other EU countries," said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, warning his country was running out of appropriate reception sites.