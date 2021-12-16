EU leaders struggle to find common ground on COVID-19 travel rules

BRUSSELS: Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, after Italy and Greece followed Portugal in announcing additional restrictions on travellers from other EU states.

The EU's 27 member states have been debating for weeks how to coordinate travel policy, with the aim of containing the virus without disproportionately disrupting travel within the border-free European Schengen area.

However, Italy said on Tuesday (Dec 14) that from Dec 16 until the end of January it would require all travellers from EU countries to show a negative test on arrival, even if they are vaccinated. The unvaccinated will face a five-day quarantine.

If applied strictly, the rules - which take effect on Thursday - would effectively restore frontier checks at Italy's land borders, echoing measures adopted by EU countries at the start of the pandemic. These triggered queues at the borders and caused shortages of food and medicines around the bloc.

"I have only seen that closing borders is in any case not the solution," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters as he arrived for a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

The summit draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, say any restrictions should be coordinated, based on objective criteria, and should not "disproportionately hamper free movement between Member States".

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said freedom of travel inside the EU must not end.