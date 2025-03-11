EU chief calls for defence 'surge', says 'time of illusions' over

STRASBOURG, France: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (Mar 11) called for a "surge" in European defence spending, as the 27-nation bloc faces an aggressive Russia and faltering US support.

Addressing lawmakers in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said Europe's security order was "being shaken", suggesting the continent could no longer rely on "America's full protection".

"The time of illusions is now over. Europe is called to take greater charge of its own defence," the European Commission president told the EU's parliament.

"We need a surge in European defence. And we need it now."

Brussels has already sent a clear signal it is moving in that direction, with EU leaders last week endorsing a commission plan aimed at mobilising up to €800 billion (US$860 billion) to boost defence spending.

The defence plan proposes to provide members with EU-backed loans of up to €150 billion and eases fiscal rules to allow states to spend much more.

European governments are under pressure to step up on defence as US President Donald Trump questions whether the United States - the guarantor of Europe's security since World War II - should continue its central role in NATO.

Trump's pivot away from the US' transatlantic partners comes as he seeks a rapprochement with Russia to end the Ukraine war - raising fears Kyiv could be forced into an unfavourable deal.