Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint

EU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint

Customers dine near a giant screen broadcasting news footage of an aircraft taking off from China's Shandong aircraft carrier while taking part in a combat readiness patrol and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, at a restaurant in Beijing, China, Apr 10, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

10 Apr 2023 04:59PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 04:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Union expressed concern on Monday (Apr 10) over Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island's status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications.

China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island.

"We are concerned by the intensification of military activities of the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, with incursions in Taiwanese Air Defence Identification Zone and crossing of the median line," EU Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said.

"The status quo should not be changed unilaterally or by force. Any instability in the Strait resulting from escalation, accident or use of force would have huge economic and security implications for the region and globally," she said.

"It is key to exercise restraint. Tensions should be resolved through a meaningful and open dialogue. The EU and its Member States will continue supporting efforts aiming to preserve peace and stability in the region," she said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

China Taiwan European Union

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.