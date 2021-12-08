Logo
EU expects Europe plants to produce 3.6 billion COVID-19 shots in 2022
FILE PHOTO: A nurse administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the medical staff at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in La Baule, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

08 Dec 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 07:28PM)
BRUSSELS: Vaccine plants in the European Union are expected to produce 3.6 billion COVID-19 shots next year, out of a global output of more than 20 billion, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

EU countries are administering boosters after having completed the primary vaccination of nearly 70 per cent of the EU population, whereas in Africa only 7per cent have been immunised against the coronavirus, EU data show.

"We are going to produce in Europe much more than what is needed," the EU official told a press briefing, adding that administering boosters in the bloc was not in conflict with the goal of vaccinating the world, because the EU produces more than it needs for itself.

Plants in the EU will make 3.6 billion COVID-19 doses in 2022, up from about 3 billion this year, the official said, adding: "This is much more than what we need to vaccinate and give a booster to our population".

The official did not give a breakdown by vaccine makers.

The largest producers in Europe have so far been Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.

Other vaccine makers with facilities in the EU are AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Novavax also has a production capacity in the EU and is expected to soon start delivering shots in Europe.

A second official said the EU estimated that in 2022 the global output of COVID-19 shots would exceed 20 billion doses, citing expanding capacity of Chinese and Russian vaccine makers.

Source: Reuters/gs

