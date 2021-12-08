EU expects Europe plants to produce 3.6 billion COVID-19 shots in 2022

BRUSSELS: Vaccine plants in the European Union are expected to produce 3.6 billion COVID-19 shots next year, out of a global output of more than 20 billion, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday (Dec 8).

EU countries are administering boosters after having completed the primary vaccination of nearly 70 per cent of the EU population, whereas in Africa only 7per cent have been immunised against the coronavirus, EU data show.

"We are going to produce in Europe much more than what is needed," the EU official told a press briefing, adding that administering boosters in the bloc was not in conflict with the goal of vaccinating the world, because the EU produces more than it needs for itself.

Plants in the EU will make 3.6 billion COVID-19 doses in 2022, up from about 3 billion this year, the official said, adding: "This is much more than what we need to vaccinate and give a booster to our population".

The official did not give a breakdown by vaccine makers.