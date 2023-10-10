EU freezes development aid to Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Monday (Oct 9) it was putting all of its development aid for Palestinians, worth €691 million (US$729 million), under review and immediately suspending all payments following Hamas' attack on Israel.

Germany and Austria earlier on Monday said they were suspending bilateral development aid to Palestinians, while others such as Italy had said suspending aid was not up for discussion.

Europe is one of the main sources of aid to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories where the United Nations estimates that around 2.1 million people need humanitarian assistance, among them 1 million children. It is unclear whether the suspensions in development aid will also apply to such assistance.

The EU commission did not immediately respond to a request to clarify this.

"The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point," Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said in a post on social media. "There can be no business as usual."

Late on Monday, a government source said Spain disagreed with the suspension of European Commission aid for Palestinians and it was done without consulting member states’ foreign ministers. Spain's foreign office has called for an urgent discussion during a special EU meeting on Tuesday, the source added.

Hamas militants killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens in the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate with its heaviest ever bombardment of Gaza, which has killed more than 400 people.

Varhelyi said all new budget proposals for Palestinian aid were also postponed until further notice. "The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed," he said.

"Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," he added. "We need action and we need it now."