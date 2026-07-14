EU rallies dozens of nations to pledge US$1 billion for Gaza recovery fund

BRUSSELS: The European Union has coordinated efforts to raise 900 million euros (US$1 billion) in pledges of aid for Gaza's rebuilding following two years of Israeli bombardment that left much of the Palestinian enclave in ruins, a senior EU official said on Monday (Jul 13).

How much of the money will be delivered - and when reconstruction of Gaza can begin - is unclear. The ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group that took effect in October is effectively stalled.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica announced the fund after a meeting in Brussels of the Palestine Donors Group, which includes EU and Middle East nations along with international organisations and financial institutions.

“The ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile, and the situation on the ground for civilians is not getting better," Suica said. She said the money will move through “trusted partners" but didn't give details.

Few places in the Palestinian territory of over 2 million people have been left unscathed, and the United Nations, World Bank and EU estimate that reconstruction will cost US$70 billion.

The UN has said Gaza has more than 60 million tons of rubble, enough to fill nearly 3,000 container ships. It will take over seven years to clear, with additional time for demining.

The meeting also brought together Nickolay Mladenov, the head of the Board of Peace set up by US President Donald Trump to lead Gaza's reconstruction; Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner; Ali Shaath, the head of the new Palestinian committee meant to administer Gaza’s daily affairs but still unable to enter; and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

Mladenov has made clear that the next steps in implementing the ceasefire are stalled over the difficult issue of disarming Hamas militants in Gaza.

“We are investing not only in the Palestinian future but also in the regional stability, shared security and just and lasting peace for everyone together,” Mustafa said, calling for “a resilient, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state" - something Israel's current government has opposed.

The Palestinian Authority seeks a role in Gaza’s reconstruction, but the US 20-point plan only makes a reference to the possibility of a future Palestinian state.