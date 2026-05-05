EU hails 'leap forward' in ties with Russia's ally Armenia

YEREVAN: The EU and Armenia laid the groundwork for closer ties at a summit in Yerevan on Tuesday (May 5), marking another step in the former Soviet nation's cautious pivot away from Russia and towards Brussels.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the capital, resulting in several deals and pledges.

"With this summit, we take a leap forward in a new level of cooperation," von der Leyen said at the gathering - the first of its kind.

Relations between Yerevan and its traditional ally Moscow have become strained in recent years, in part because Russian peacekeepers failed to intervene during military conflicts with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

Under Pashinyan, Armenia has formally pursued a strategy of what he calls "diversification", in which the landlocked country pursues ties with both Russia and the West.

But analysts argue that really amounts to a tilt towards Brussels, given the country is currently a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and the Moscow-led CSTO security alliance, although it froze its membership of the latter in 2024.

"If we are accepted into the EU, we will be happy and satisfied," Pashinyan said Tuesday, adding that Yerevan was working towards meeting the bloc's strict membership standards.

In another sign of its westward turn, the Armenian capital on Monday hosted more than 40 European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO chief Mark Rutte, for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

The EU summit coincided with a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is home to Europe's largest Armenian community and who received a hearty welcome in Yerevan.

"I believe deeply that Armenia's calling lies in Europe," Macron told a forum in Yerevan Tuesday.

"Europe is the most natural partner for Armenia and the South Caucasus at this period in time," he said.