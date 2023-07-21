Logo
World

World

EU imposes sanctions for human rights violations Ukraine, Russia and other countries

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jun 5, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

21 Jul 2023 02:01AM
BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Thursday (Jul 20) it was imposing restrictive measures against 18 individuals and 5 entities for human rights violations in Afghanistan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Ukraine and Russia.

The Taliban ministers of Education and Justice as well as the acting Taliban Chief Justice of the Afghanistan Supreme Court are among the six individuals sanctioned because of their sexual and gender-based violence, the EU said in a statement.

It also imposed restrictive measures against twelve other individuals and five entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia, referring to people who have misused facial recognition technology for "arbitrary arrests" and the politically motivated rulings against outspoken Kremlin critics like Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Source: Reuters

