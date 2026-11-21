BRUSSELS: The EU and Indonesia officially signed a trade deal to open up their markets in Brussels on Saturday (Nov 21), paving the way for the accord to come into force early next year.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto attended a signing ceremony for a pact that Brussels said is projected to increase European Union exports to Southeast Asia's largest economy by almost 40 per cent within 15 years.

"This is one of the most ambitious deals the European Union has concluded in Asia," said von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and Indonesia's minister for trade Budi Santoso were also in attendance.

"Together, we represent a market of 730 million people," von der Leyen added, thanking Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who she said will visit Brussels on Dec 11.

Negotiations for the deal were concluded last year, almost a decade after they were launched, as part of a wider EU push to diversify trade as it faces challenges from the United States and China.

The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the ancillary Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) will open investment in strategic sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, Brussels said.

The pact removes tariffs on more than 98 per cent of European exports to the world's fourth most populous country, including food, agricultural and industrial products and will help save over 600 million euros (US$658 million) a year in customs duties, according to the EU.

Around 90 per cent of Indonesian exports to the EU will be tariff-free, Airlangga said, noting that is expected to benefit the country's top shipments to the bloc including palm oil, footwear and textiles fisheries.

"The benefits for our exporters are concrete and measurable," he said, hailing a "new chapter" in economic relations with the EU.

Palm oil and deforestation had posed stumbling blocks to the negotiations, and the pact includes mechanisms for cooperation on regulatory and sustainability issues as well as a dedicated protocol on palm oil to allay some of the related concerns.

Brussels said the deal will boost economic growth, with the EU's GDP projected to be 16 billion euros higher and Indonesia's 27 billion euros higher by 2042 than they would be without the agreement.

The European Parliament has to greenlight the pact and Indonesian authorities complete the ratification process before it can provisionally come into effect.