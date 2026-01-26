EU investigates Musk's X over whether Grok breached rules

BRUSSELS: Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot faces an investigation by the European Commission into whether it disseminates illegal content such as ⁠manipulated sexualised images in the European Union.

The Commission, which acts as the EU's executive, said on Monday (Jan 26) that its investigation will examine whether X properly assessed and mitigated risks related to Grok's functionalities in the 27-country bloc.

"Non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

X referred to a statement issued on Jan 14 in which it said ⁠xAI had restricted image editing for Grok AI users and blocked users, based on their location, from generating images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where it's illegal". It did not identify ⁠the countries.

The move by the Commission under the Digital Services Act, which requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful online content, came after xAI's Grok produced sexualised images of women and minors that alarmed global regulators.

Companies risk fines as much as 6 per cent of their global annual turnover for DSA breaches.

While the changes made by xAI were welcomed, they do not resolve all the issues and systemic risks and the Commission had grounds to believe X did not carry out an ad hoc assessment when it rolled out Grok's functionalities in Europe, a ‌senior official for the executive told reporters on Monday.