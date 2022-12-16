EU leaders agree more Russia sanctions, funds for Ukraine

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the bloc prepared to cap gas prices and prop up its industry.

Poland withdrew last-minute objections to a global minimum corporate tax, unblocking a whole package of linked agreements that includes the loan to Ukraine, invaded by Russia almost 10 months ago.

"The next six months will demand even greater efforts from us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the 27 EU leaders gathered in Brussels, asking them for more support from air defences to energy equipment.

His address - a regular guest appearance now at EU summits - tops a tumultuous year which saw the bloc close ranks to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion, but also often struggle to agree how much pressure to put on Moscow.

EU leaders also agreed a ninth package of sanctions against Russia for waging the war against Ukraine, diplomats said.

While the agreement must be formally finalised by diplomats on Friday, new sanctions would blacklist nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among others.

The decision, which requires unanimity, came after Russia hawks Poland and Lithuania had warned that proposed exceptions for food security might in fact benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertiliser business.