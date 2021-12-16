EU leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid 'series of attacks'

BRUSSELS: The European Union is under assault from Russia on multiple fronts and must unite behind new economic sanctions, Baltic and central European leaders said on Thursday (Dec 16), with Lithuania citing a risk of possible Russian military strikes from Belarus.

The warnings at an EU summit were some of the most direct in recent weeks as the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies seek to deter any possible Russian attack on Ukraine and reduce Moscow's margin for surprise. Many NATO allies are also EU member states.

"We really are facing a series of attacks. I see them all as associated," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told reporters, listing what he said was the weaponisation of Middle East migrants on Belarus' borders with the EU, artificially high prices for Russian natural gas, and Russian disinformation.

Ukraine remains the main flashpoint between Russia and the West. Washington says that Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, possibly for an invasion. Moscow says it has a right to move its troops around its own territory as it sees fit, but says that the manoeuvres are purely defensive.

EU leaders will warn of "massive consequences" if Russia were to invade Ukraine, according to a draft final summit statement seen by Reuters. The US and Britain have taken a similar stance.

The Kremlin denies the West's accusations against it, including any plan to invade Ukraine. It says it has legitimate security interests in the region, and on Wednesday handed proposals to the US that NATO should not expand eastwards or place new weapons systems near Russia's borders.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin of Ireland, a neutral country outside NATO, said that any disputes with Moscow should be resolved by "peaceful means".