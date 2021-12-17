EU may involve WTO to resolve China-Lithuania trade row, commission says

The European Union may take the trade row between China and Lithuania to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if it finds evidence that Beijing is violating international trade rules, the bloc's executive commission said on Friday (Dec 17).

China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting two people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius.

China's foreign ministry denies that Beijing has pressured multinational companies not to use Lithuanian-produced parts though says its companies no longer trusted Lithuania.