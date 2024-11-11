EU may launch new sanctions against Israeli settlers 'soon': France

PARIS: France's foreign minister said on Monday (Nov 11) that the European Union could soon launch a new round of sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of fuelling violence in Palestinian territories.

France had already imposed sanctions against "28 violent settlers" and been instrumental in deciding sanctions at the European Union level, Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum, an annual gathering dedicated to international dialogue.

The EU's sanctions regime had already been activated twice, and "might be activated a third time soon", he said.

"We are deeply attached to the security of Israel," Barrot said, but "in the interest of Israel, of Israeli security, international law needs to be respected and justice needs to be reached".