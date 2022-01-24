EU offers Ukraine US$1.36 billion aid package

BRUSSELS: The European Union aims to help Ukraine with a €1.2 billion (US$1.36 billion) financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the conflict with Russia, which has amassed troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine's border, EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The Commission proposes a new emergency macro-financial assistance package of €1.2 billion," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Monday (Jan 24), adding the package would be made up of both emergency loans and grants.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops are within reach of the Ukrainian border while Moscow waits for written responses from Washington and NATO to its security demands.

Russia wants NATO to withdraw its promise that Ukraine can one day join the alliance, and to pull back troops and weaponry from former Communist countries in eastern Europe that joined it after the Cold War.