EU okays increase in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufacturing capacity
World

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringes are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Aug 2021 09:02PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 09:02PM)
Europe's medicines regulator said on Tuesday (Aug 24) it had approved additional manufacturing sites to increase production capacity of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the region.

The recommendations do not require a decision by the European Commission and the sites can become operational immediately, the European Medicines Agency said.

Source: Reuters

