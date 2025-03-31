EU open to 'compromise' on US tariffs, says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday (Mar 30) said the EU would respond firmly to tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump but stressed the bloc was also open to compromise.

BERLIN:

"It is clear that we, as the European Union... will react clearly and decisively to the United States' tariff policy," Scholz said ahead of the opening of a trade fair in Hanover.

But the bloc was "always and at all times firmly prepared to work for compromise and cooperation", he said.

"I say to the US: Europe's goal remains cooperation. But if the US leaves us no choice, as with the tariffs on steel and aluminium, we will respond as a united European Union," Scholz said.

Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on the United States' allies and adversaries, including a 25 percent levy on auto imports starting next week.

A 25 percent US tariff on steel and aluminium from around the world came into effect in mid-March, with EU countermeasures set to begin in April.