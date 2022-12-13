EU parliament sacks vice-president charged in Qatar bribe probe

BAGS OF CASH

Belgian prosecutors said that €600,000 (US$630,000) was found at the home of one suspect, €150,000 at the flat of an MEP and several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a hotel room.

Some of these "bags of cash" were found in Kaili's home, a judicial source said, leading a judge to conclude that, as she had apparently been caught red-handed, her parliamentary immunity from prosecution would not apply.

A Belgian judicial source told AFP that investigators believe that figures representing Gulf monarchy Qatar had been paying off European politicians to burnish the country's image.

Qatar is a key energy supplier to Europe, and plays an important intermediary role in several diplomatic tangles, but it has also been criticised for the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers, most notoriously those who built the World Cup stadiums.

Kaili visited Qatar just before the competition and called it a "front-runner in labour rights", to the consternation of activists and some of her colleagues. She has also defended Qatar's quest to win European Union visa waivers for its citizens.

Qatar has denied any involvement in European corruption. "Any claims of misconduct by the State of Qatar are gravely misinformed," an official told AFP.

Kaili's lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told private Greek television channel Open TV: "Her position is she is innocent. She has nothing to do with Qatar's bribes."

Asked if any cash was found at Kaili's home, Dimitrakopoulos said: "I am not confirming or denying. There is confidentiality. I have no idea if money was found or how much was found."

But Brussels has been rocked by the claims, and Metsola, defending the integrity of the parliament, has sought to portray the alleged bribes as an assault on democracy.

Some MEPs braced for more revelations. "I'm fearful that what we're seeing here is just the tip of the iceberg," warned German social democrat Rene Repasi.

Metsola also promised that Qatar's EU visa waiver bid would be sent back to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny, delaying or derailing the measure.

FURTHER ALLEGATIONS

Kaili was one of six people arrested in the Belgian police raids. Four have been charged with "criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering" and two have been released.

One of those released was Luca Visentini, the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), a global labour body that has pushed Qatar on labour rights.

"Should any further allegations be made, I look forward to the opportunity to refute them, as I am innocent of any wrongdoing," he said in an ITUC statement.

The European Parliament is also expected to approve a second text calling for more transparency to deter corruption in European institutions, which will go to a vote on Thursday.