EU plans extraordinary summit on EU defence, Ukraine

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine, European security guarantees and how to pay for European defence needs, EU officials said on Sunday (Feb 23).

"We are living a defining moment for Ukraine and European security. In my consultations with European leaders, I’ve heard a shared commitment to meet those challenges at EU level: strengthening European Defence and contributing decisively to peace on our continent and long-term security of Ukraine," the chairman of EU summits, Antonio Costa, said on X.

The summit comes as US President Donald Trump has started talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, but without inviting Ukraine or the European Union to the table.