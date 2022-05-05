EU plans Russian oil ban; Ukraine reports heavy eastern assault

KYIV: The European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday (May 4), including a phased oil embargo, as Moscow pressed an offensive in eastern Ukraine and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.

Nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands of people and flattened Ukrainian cities, Russia was intensifying its assault, Ukraine's defence ministry said, with attacks reported on railway stations used to transport Western arms.

A new convoy of buses began evacuating more civilians from the ravaged southeastern port city of Mariupol, which has seen the heaviest fighting of the war so far. Moscow pledged to halt some military operations this week to allow more evacuations.

Piling pressure on Russia's already battered US$1.8 trillion economy, Brussels proposed phasing out imports of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of this year.

"(President Vladimir) Putin must pay a price, a high price, for his brutal aggression," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told applauding EU lawmakers in Strasbourg.

The plan, if agreed by all 27 EU governments, would follow US and British oil bans and be a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which remains dependent on Russian energy and must find alternative supplies.

US President Joe Biden said he would speak to other Group of Seven leaders this week about possible further steps against Moscow. "We're always open to additional sanctions," Biden told reporters in Washington.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the news from the EU, but stressed the urgency of acting to starve Russia's war machine.

"My position is simple: Every euro paid to Russia for gas, oil or other goods ends up as rounds of ammunition in Ukraine to kill my compatriots," he told Austrian TV channel Puls 4 in an interview.

The Kremlin said Russia was weighing various responses to the EU plan, adding that the measures would be costly for European citizens.

A source said EU envoys could reach a deal on Thursday or later this week on the plan, which also targets Russia's top bank, its broadcasters, and hundreds of individuals.

'WE ARE READY'

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu renewed a warning that Moscow would seek to hit US and NATO shipments of weapons into Ukraine.

His ministry said Russian forces disabled six railway stations used to deliver Western arms to Ukraine's east. It later said it hit 77 military targets throughout the day, including ammunition depots and artillery.