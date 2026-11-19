BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday (Nov 18) proposed member states give Ukraine an extra 45-billion-euro (US$49 billion) loan to plug its 2027 budget shortfalls as Russia's invasion drags on.



The funding would fill two-thirds of a 70-billion-euro black hole Kyiv faces next year - with Brussels looking to incentivise other Ukraine backers to do the rest.



"Five years since the start of this war of aggression, Europe stands united. We are as committed as ever to support Ukraine in war and in peace," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.



"We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiation table, and Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine."



EU leaders will discuss the loan at a Brussels summit next week in the hope of reaching a deal.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced hope for a "swift adoption" of the proposal, posting on X that Kyiv was counting "on the support of all EU member states".



The EU is currently paying out a 90-billion-loan to Ukraine that it hoped would see the country through to the end of next year.



But Russia's intensified attacks have meant those funds would not be enough.



The new loan would follow the same format as the current one and be borrowed against headroom in the EU's central budget.



It would also be linked to Kyiv pressing on with reforms.



While the aim is to forge agreement next week, the issue of the funding has now become wrapped up with broader fraught negotiations over the EU's next central budget.