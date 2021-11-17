EU proposes law curbing import of goods linked to deforestation

LONDON: The European Commission on Wednesday (Nov 17) proposed a law aimed at curbing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests.

The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for importers of specific commodities into the European Union market: Soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee and some derived products including leather, chocolate and furniture.

While many European companies have sprawling global operations, including in countries where environmental abuses are rife, there is currently no EU-wide requirement for them to have a due diligence process in place.

The proposed law comes after world leaders from countries including Brazil, China and Malaysia promised to end deforestation by 2030 at this month's COP26 summit.

"To succeed in the global fight against the climate and biodiversity crises we must take the responsibility to act at home as well as abroad," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

"Our deforestation regulation answers citizens’ calls to minimise the European contribution to deforestation," he added.