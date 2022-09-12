Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU regulator backs Pfizer's BA.4/5-adapted COVID-19 booster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU regulator backs Pfizer's BA.4/5-adapted COVID-19 booster

EU regulator backs Pfizer's BA.4/5-adapted COVID-19 booster

FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a booster clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beie/File Photo

12 Sep 2022 11:47PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 11:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday (Sep 12) recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat Omicron offshoots BA.4/5, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 variant.

The latest recommendation is for a so-called bivalent vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which targets BA.4/5 as well as the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China in December 2019.

While existing coronavirus vaccines provide good protection against hospitalization and death, their effectiveness was reduced as the virus evolved.

Earlier this month, the EMA endorsed both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's BA.1 updated vaccines.

EU officials signalled in recent months they were open to initially using shots targeting the older BA.1 variant, given those specifically targeting newer Omicron offshoots BA.4/5 are further behind in development.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.