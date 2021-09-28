EU reviewing data on Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot

AMSTERDAM: The European Union's (EU) drug regulator said on Monday (Sep 27) it was evaluating whether a booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be given at least six months after the second shot of the two-dose course in people over 12 years of age.

The review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes after its statement last week that it aims to decide in early October whether to endorse a booster for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, nearly a month after it started the evaluation process.

While European authorities have yet to approve any booster shots for coronavirus vaccines unlike their US counterpart, surging cases and breakthrough infections may prompt them to take additional precautionary measures.

"Although EMA and ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) do not consider the need for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to be urgent in the general population, EMA is evaluating the present application to ensure evidence is available to support further doses as necessary," the EU regulator said.