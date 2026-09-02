EU summons Russian envoy, eyes sanctions after Germany drone 'attack'

WICKLOW, Ireland: The European Union on Wednesday (Sep 2) said it had summoned Russia's top diplomat as it eyed sanctions after a drone incident in Germany that the bloc's foreign policy chief said bore the marks of "state-sponsored terrorism".

The incident involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig airport has heightened fears over a sabotage campaign that the EU and NATO say is a Russian attempt to destabilise Ukraine's backers.

"We are discussing the Leipzig attacks, and also it is clear that it has all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at the start of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Ireland.

"The question is, what do we do about this?"

Kallas said that the EU had summoned the Russian envoy, and member states were doing the same.

"We will not let an act of such gravity go unpunished," French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, adding he had summoned Russia's envoy in Paris.

Kallas said that EU foreign ministers would discuss ongoing work to impose sanctions on 1,600 individuals and entities linked to Russia's military industry.

"Seeing these hybrid attacks across Europe, I think these are also wake-up calls for the countries who have not been so strong, maybe on this," she said.

"If we want to end this war, we all have to focus our efforts. Take it to a new level."

Lithuania's foreign minister Kestutis Budrys called for Europe to do more to counter the threat from Moscow.

"We have to consider what options we have in our hands and respond, because it is obvious Russia does not see the political cost of the hybrid activities against us," he said.

"They will neither prevent us from supporting Ukraine nor maintaining our pressure on Russia. On the contrary, we have to increase this pressure."

Germany blamed Moscow for the Leipzig incident and said it was shutting a Russian consulate and ending the contract for a cultural centre in Berlin.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in televised comments later branded the sanctions move "another mistake, a serious one", saying it "clearly runs counter to the interests of the German people".