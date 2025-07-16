EU says action against Israel over Gaza still 'on the table'

BRUSSELS: The European Union is keeping the door open to possible measures against Israel if humanitarian conditions in Gaza fail to improve, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday (Jul 15).

Kallas presented 10 options for action after Israel was found to have breached a cooperation deal with the EU over human rights concerns. The measures include suspending the accord, restricting trade, sanctioning Israeli officials, imposing an arms embargo, and halting visa-free travel.

Despite mounting criticism over the devastation in Gaza, EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels failed to rally sufficient support to implement any of the measures.

"We will keep these options on the table and stand ready to act if Israel does not live up to its pledges," Kallas told reporters. "The aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to really improve the situation in Gaza."

TALKS WITH ISRAEL

Kallas last week announced an agreement with Israel to open more border crossings and allow more food into Gaza. On Monday, she said there were "some positive signs" including restoration of electricity lines, provision of water, and increased humanitarian aid deliveries.

"Of course, we need to see more in order to see real improvement for the people on the ground," she said. Gaza's roughly two million residents remain in dire need as aid restrictions persist amid Israel's military campaign against Hamas.

'USE OUR LEVERAGE'

Irish Foreign Minister Thomas Byrne said Kallas had committed to updating EU member states every two weeks on progress with humanitarian access.

"So far, we haven't really seen the implementation of it, maybe some very small actions, but there's still slaughter going on," Byrne said. "So we need to see action and we need to use our leverage."

While no new steps were agreed, the EU's willingness to even consider punitive measures marks a shift. The bloc only agreed to review the cooperation deal after Israel resumed major military operations in March, following the collapse of a ceasefire.