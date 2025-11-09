EU says China confirms Nexperia chip export resumptions

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said Saturday (Nov 8) that Chinese authorities had confirmed a partial resumption of Nexperia chips, easing a blockage that has alarmed carmakers.

The dispute erupted in September when the Dutch government effectively took control of Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but whose parent company is China's Wingtech.

China responded by banning re-exports of the firm's chips, triggering warnings from automakers of production stoppages as the components are critical to onboard electronics.

But Beijing announced at the weekend it would exempt some chips from the export ban, reportedly part of a trade deal agreed by President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic posted on X that he welcomed "the confirmation provided today... regarding the further simplification of export procedures for Nexperia chips destined for EU and global clients".

The exports will be allowed as long as the chips are only for "civilian use", Sefcovic added, saying the measure would take effect "immediately".