Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU says expects millions of displaced Ukrainians
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU says expects millions of displaced Ukrainians

EU says expects millions of displaced Ukrainians

People arrive from Ukraine to Romania, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at Sighetu Marmatiei border crossing near Baia Mare, Romania Feb 27, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

28 Feb 2022 06:28AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The EU's executive said on Sunday (Feb 27) that Europe was facing its biggest humanitarian crisis in many years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the number of Ukrainians internally displaced by the strife could be more than 7 million.

"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years. The needs are growing as we speak," said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management

"So for the humanitarian situation overall, the currently expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over 7 million," he told a news conference in Brussels after a special meeting of EU member states' interior ministers to discuss the crisis.

Citing UN estimates, he said around 18 million Ukrainians will be affected by the conflict in humanitarian terms in the country or neighbouring countries, 7 million internally displaced and 4 million who flee the country as refugees.

"Even though these are very rough estimates, the figures are huge, and we have to prepare for this kind of emergency, which is of historical proportions," Lenarcic added.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us