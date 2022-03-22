Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU to set out job, school, housing plan for Ukraine refugees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU to set out job, school, housing plan for Ukraine refugees

EU to set out job, school, housing plan for Ukraine refugees

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian refugees walk on the platform after arriving from Odesa at Przemysl Glowny train station, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 21, 2022.REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

22 Mar 2022 11:27PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 11:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Wednesday (Mar 23) will set out plans to ensure people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have access to jobs, education and housing after an unprecedented flow of refugees into the European Union.

"Nearly 3.4 (million) people, overwhelmingly women and children, have already arrived in the EU after fleeing Ukraine. Both the scale and speed are unprecedented, with a child arriving in the EU every second on average," Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference on Tuesday.

The bloc's initial actions have focused on receiving Ukrainians at the border, with reinforced staffing of border agency Frontex, Europol and the EU asylum agency.

"Now we must ensure that the right resources are in place to meet their needs," Sefcovic said after a meeting of European affairs ministers in Brussels.

The Commission will detail on Wednesday a series of actions, he said, to ensure access to education, jobs, healthcare and housing, "with a particular focus on children".

The European Union has granted "temporary protection" to people who were permanent residents of Ukraine, giving them such things as rights to residency, access to the labour market, social welfare and medical care.

Sefcovic said EU countries would also be able to access up to €10 billion (US$11.0 billion) of an existing crisis response fund to help them support displaced people.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us