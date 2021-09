USTI NAD LABEM, Czech Republic: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday (Sep 29) the European Union should cap the prices of emissions allowances and wants EU leaders to discuss the situation at a dinner on Oct 5.

Leaders of the EU's 27 member states are already due to discuss soaring energy prices when they meet on Oct 21 to Oct 22 according to a draft agenda for the summit, seen by Reuters.