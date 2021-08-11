Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

EU regulator looking at new possible side effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

EU regulator looking at new possible side effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

EU regulator looking at new possible side effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

Used vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (File photo: AP/John Locher)

11 Aug 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday (Aug 11) it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna following a small number of cases.

Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction, and glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome, disorders related to kidneys, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator.

The mRNA technology used by the two vaccines has been a turning point in the pandemic and for the scientific community, with their high effectiveness against COVID-19, but some rare side effects of the shots are being studied as more people are inoculated globally.

Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and the mRNA vaccines. However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweighed any risks posed by them.

The EMA did not give details on Wednesday as to how many cases of the new conditions were recorded following vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, but said it has requested more data from the companies to study any potential relation between them.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine health

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us